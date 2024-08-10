Crime & Justice
UNB, Ctg
Sat Aug 10, 2024 12:00 AM
Last update on: Sat Aug 10, 2024 12:00 AM

Most Viewed

Crime & Justice

Ex-BCL leader detained while fleeing country

UNB, Ctg
Sat Aug 10, 2024 12:00 AM Last update on: Sat Aug 10, 2024 12:00 AM

Law enforcers detained former general secretary of Chattogram city unit of Chhatra League Nurul Azim Rony from Dhaka airport while he was leaving the country early yesterday.

Rony is also a member of Youth and Sports Sub Committee of the central Awami League.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Sources at the airport said the immigration police detained him at the airport.

He was scheduled to board a plane but his planned destination could not be known.

On July 16, students called for a rally in the city's Sholoshahar area. Rony also held a counter programme at the same spot.

At one stage of the programmes, some miscreants allegedly led by Rony opened fire on the students, leaving several injured.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|বাংলাদেশ

অন্তর্বর্তীকালীন সরকারের প্রথমদিন, অগ্রাধিকার আলোচনায় ৯ বিষয়

আন্দোলনে ‘গণহত্যার’ বিচার সংক্রান্ত প্রশ্নের জবাবে রিজওয়ানা হাসান বলেন, ‘এই হত্যার বিচার অবশ্যই স্বচ্ছভাবে করব, এমনভাবে বিচার নিশ্চিত করা হবে যেন ভবিষ্যতে এ ধরনের ঘটনার পুনরাবৃত্তি না হয়।’

৮ ঘণ্টা আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

সারা দেশে ৩৬১ থানার কার্যক্রম চালু

৫ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification