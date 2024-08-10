Ex-BCL leader detained while fleeing country

Law enforcers detained former general secretary of Chattogram city unit of Chhatra League Nurul Azim Rony from Dhaka airport while he was leaving the country early yesterday.

Rony is also a member of Youth and Sports Sub Committee of the central Awami League.

Sources at the airport said the immigration police detained him at the airport.

He was scheduled to board a plane but his planned destination could not be known.

On July 16, students called for a rally in the city's Sholoshahar area. Rony also held a counter programme at the same spot.

At one stage of the programmes, some miscreants allegedly led by Rony opened fire on the students, leaving several injured.