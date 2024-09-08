Ex-BCL leader beaten to death by ‘mob’ in Rajshahi

He had previously lost a leg in violence at Rajshahi University in 2014

A former Bangladesh Chhatra League leader, who had a physical disability caused by violence in 2014, died early today after being beaten by a mob in Rajshahi last night, police said.

The deceased, Abdullah Al Masud, 35, was a former assistant secretary of BCL's Rajshahi University unit. He had also recently become a father.

SM Masud Pervez, officer-in-charge of Boalia Model Police Station, said about 100 to 150 furious people captured Abdullah Al Masud and beat him up in Binodpur area adjacent to the Rajshahi University last night, bringing allegation that he carried out attacks on protesting students on August 5.

They took him to the police station and staged a demonstration in front of the station demanding Masud's trial, the OC said.

"We rescued him with the help of the army personnel and sent him to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital where he died of his injuries around 12:30am," the police official said.

OC Masud said they would take legal action in this connection if the victim's family lodges any written complaint.

Earlier at Boalia Police Station, the injured Masud told journalists that he went to the Binodpur area to buy medicine. He became a father of a baby girl on September 3.

"They [locals] caught and beat me as I was involved with Chhatra League once. My right leg was severed and tendons of both hands and legs were cut in 2014. I left politics a long time ago," he added.

In 2014, unidentified criminals severed his right leg and cut tendons of his other leg and hand on Rajshahi University campus.

The then BCL leaders blamed Islami Chhatra Shibir activists for the attack.

In January last year, Masud was appointed store officer at Rajshahi University medical centre with the rank of section officer, following a directive issued by the Prime Minister's Office.