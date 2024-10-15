Ex-BASIS president Almas Kabir gets ad-interim bail

A Dhaka court today granted ad-interim bail to Syed Almas Kabir, former president of the Bangladesh Association of Software and Information Services (BASIS), in a case filed over the death of a day-labourer, Akhter Hossain, in Mohammadpur area of the capital during the quota reform movement on August 5.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Md Belal Hossain passed the order after Investigation Officer Md Maidul Islam, a sub-inspector of Mohammadpur Police Station, produced him with a forwarding report.

The IO, in his forwarding report, said he interrogated the accused after arrest and got important information about the killing. So, he appealed to the court to confine him in jail until the investigation is complete.

The defence submitted an application, seeking bail on grounds that their client was abroad during the time of occurrence.

Upon the hearing, the magistrate granted bail to the accused upon a bond of Tk 5,000 with two guarantors, till submission of the probe report.

Mohammad Akhter Hossain, 26, a day-labourer, was shot dead at Mohammadpur Beribadh during the quota reform movement at around 9:30pm on August 5.

On September 27, the victim's father, Obaidul Haque, filed a case against Almas Kabir and 80 others with Mohammadpur Police Station.

Police arrested Syed Almas Kabir from his residence in Gulshan late last night.

Kabir, the CEO of MetroNet, has played a pivotal role in expanding the company since 2006, establishing it as the largest nationwide data communication provider.

MetroNet offers a wide range of services including intranet, internet, IP telephony, cloud computing, fintech, and other IT-enabled services.