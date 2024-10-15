Ex-BASIS president Almas Kabir arrested in Gulshan

Police arrested Syed Almas Kabir, former president of the Bangladesh Association of Software and Information Services (BASIS), from his residence in Gulshan late last night.

The arrest was made in connection with a case filed at Mohammadpur Police Station, confirmed Ruhul Kabir Khan, deputy commissioner of the Tejgaon Division of Dhaka Metropolitan Police, to The Daily Star.

Kabir, the CEO of MetroNet, has played a pivotal role in expanding the company since 2006, establishing it as the largest nationwide data communication provider. MetroNet offers a wide range of services including intranet, internet, IP telephony, cloud computing, fintech, and other IT-enabled services.

In addition to his corporate career, Kabir served as an associate professor at Independent University, Bangladesh (IUB), for 13 years, where he also held several administrative positions. He has also been associated with North South University, City University, National University, and Northern University as a faculty member.

Kabir has been an outspoken critic of the negative impact on Bangladesh's tech industry and IT freelancers, particularly during the internet blackout imposed amid the mass protests that led to the government's downfall.