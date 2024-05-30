Ex-Army Chief Aziz: Petition filed with ACC for probing graft allegations

A lawyer has filed a petition with the Anti-Corruption Commission seeking an investigation into the alleged corruption of former army chief General (retd) Aziz Ahmed.

Salah Uddin Reagan in the petition filed yesterday said, "The US sanctions against Aziz Ahmed on corruption charges and the reports published in the national dailies have undermined the image of Bangladesh Army and Bangladesh nationally and internationally.

"It damaged the reputation of Bangladesh Army worldwide, tarnished Bangladesh Army's image in the United Nations peacekeeping missions and is undermining the trust and confidence the ordinary people of the country have in the army."

He further said it was very unfortunate that the ACC had not taken an initiative to probe even after such allegations were made public.

Talking to The Daily Star, Reagan said he would file a writ petition with the High Court if the ACC failed to take any action.

ACC Chairman Mohammad Moinuddin Abdullah told reporters yesterday afternoon that he was yet to go through the petition. The ACC will take the petition into account if the allegations made were within the jurisdiction of the anti-graft watchdog, he added.

On May 21, the US imposed sanctions on Aziz and his immediate family members for what it said was his involvement in significant corruption.

It said the actions of Aziz contributed to the undermining of Bangladesh's democratic institutions and the public's faith in public institutions and processes.

Aziz was the chief of army staff of Bangladesh from June 2018 to June 2021. Before that, he led the Border Guard Bangladesh for four years from 2012.