Crime & Justice
Star Digital Report
Fri Oct 4, 2024 09:41 PM
Last update on: Fri Oct 4, 2024 09:44 PM

Most Viewed

Crime & Justice

Ex-AL MP Salam Murshedy sent to jail

Star Digital Report
Fri Oct 4, 2024 09:41 PM Last update on: Fri Oct 4, 2024 09:44 PM
HC orders AL MP Murshedy to hand over Gulshan property to govt
Abdus Salam Murshedy. Star file photo

A Dhaka court today sent former Awami League lawmaker Abdus Salam Murshedy to jail in a case over the death of a garment worker Rubel in the city's Adabor area during the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Md Saifuddin Hossain passed the order after police produced him before the court on completion of his two days' remand, seeking confinement in the jail in the case, said court sources.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

On October 2, Salam Murshedy was placed on remand a day after he was arrested from the city's Bashundhara Residential Area.

On August 22, Rafiqul Islam, father of Rubel, filed a murder case with Adabor Police Station against Hasina and 147 others.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|বাংলাদেশ

মালয়েশিয়া যেতে না পারা বাংলাদেশি কর্মীদের বিষয়টি বিবেচনা করা হবে: আনোয়ার ইব্রাহিম

মে মাসের মধ্যে মালয়েশিয়া প্রবেশ করতে না পারা প্রায় ১৮ হাজার বাংলাদেশি কর্মীদের বিষয়টি বিবেচনার প্রতিশ্রুতি দিয়েছেন মালয়েশিয়ার প্রধানমন্ত্রী আনোয়ার ইব্রাহিম।

৩ ঘণ্টা আগে
|মতামত

প্রধান উপদেষ্টার ইউএনজিএ সফর ঘুরে দাঁড়ানোর বড় সুযোগ

৬ ঘণ্টা আগে