Crime & Justice
Star Online Report
Mon Jun 23, 2025 10:15 AM
Last update on: Mon Jun 23, 2025 10:20 AM

Most Viewed

Crime & Justice
Crime & Justice

Ex-AL MP Sabina Akter Tuhin arrested

Mon Jun 23, 2025 10:15 AM
Last update on: Mon Jun 23, 2025 10:20 AM
Star Online Report
Mon Jun 23, 2025 10:15 AM Last update on: Mon Jun 23, 2025 10:20 AM
Sabina Akter Tuhin

Former Awami League lawmaker for Dhaka-14 constituency, Sabina Akter Tuhin, was arrested from Nawabganj upazila in Dhaka early today.

Confirming the arrest, Nasirul Islam, joint commissioner (south) of the Detective Branch (DB) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police, said she was arrested around 2:30am.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Tuhin is accused in multiple cases, including one involving a murder during last year's July uprising, he added.

Following her arrest, the former MP was taken to the DB office on Mintoo Road for further interrogation.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|আন্তর্জাতিক

বিজ্ঞানীদের হত্যা করে ইরানের পরমাণু কর্মসূচি ঠেকিয়ে রাখা সম্ভব?

আন্তর্জাতিক মানবাধিকার আইনে বেসামরিক নাগরিকদের ইচ্ছাকৃতভাবে হত্যা করা নিষিদ্ধ। তবে আইন বিশেষজ্ঞদের মতে, যদি এই বিজ্ঞানীরা ইরানি সামরিক বাহিনীর অংশ হয়ে থাকেন বা সরাসরি যুদ্ধে অংশ নেন, তাহলে তাদের...

২ ঘণ্টা আগে
|আন্তর্জাতিক

ইরান-ইসরায়েল যুদ্ধবিরতি: ট্রাম্পের ঘোষণা ও বাস্তবতা

৩ ঘণ্টা আগে