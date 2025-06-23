Ex-AL MP Sabina Akter Tuhin arrested

Former Awami League lawmaker for Dhaka-14 constituency, Sabina Akter Tuhin, was arrested from Nawabganj upazila in Dhaka early today.

Confirming the arrest, Nasirul Islam, joint commissioner (south) of the Detective Branch (DB) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police, said she was arrested around 2:30am.

Tuhin is accused in multiple cases, including one involving a murder during last year's July uprising, he added.

Following her arrest, the former MP was taken to the DB office on Mintoo Road for further interrogation.