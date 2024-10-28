Ex-AL MP Bodi produced in Ctg court amid tight security

A Chattogram court today started recording witnesses' statements in a case filed against Awami League's controversial ex-MP Abdur Rahman Bodi of Cox's Bazar over accumulating illegal wealth through corruption.

Bodi was present at the court during the recording of deposition of the witnesses.

Earlier, he was taken to the court of Chattogram Divisional Special Judge Kabir Uddin Pramanik amid tight security from Chattogram Central Jail.

The witnesses, Abdul Nasir and Mizanur Rahman, are former officials of Islami Bank's Teknaf branch who gave their statements before the court. After half an hour of testimony, he was sent to prison, in a helmet and a bulletproof jacket.

Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) lawyer Kazi Sanowar Ahmed said two bank officials testified about funds which Abdur Rahman had allegedly acquired illegally and kept in bank accounts. The court has scheduled the next hearing date for witness' testimony on January 7 of next year.

According to ACC sources, a case was filed against Bodi in 2007 for concealing assets worth Tk 43,43,994 and acquiring additional assets worth of Tk 66,70,000 from unknown sources.

At the time, Bodi was serving as an elected mayor of Teknaf Municipality.

Later ACC submitted charge sheet implicating him the next year. However, the trial proceeding was postponed after Bodi obtained a stay order from High Court.

However, after the ACC appealed, the case resumed in 2017. On September 13, 2020, charges were framed against him, starting the trial. Abdur Rahman then appealed to the High Court, which rejected his petition in January 2022.

On September 22, 2023, the witness' testimony began.

On August 24, Rab-7 arrested Bodi from the Panchlaish area of Chattogram. He was shown as arrested in a murder case filed with Teknaf Police Station after the fall of the AL government following a mass uprising.

The Ministry of Home Affairs earlier listed Bodi as a "godfather" of drug trafficking in Cox's Bazar. His name appears as a "drug godfather" on a list that includes at least 26 members of his family, including four of his brothers.