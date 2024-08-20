Crime & Justice
Star Digital Report
Tue Aug 20, 2024 10:34 PM
Last update on: Tue Aug 20, 2024 10:37 PM

Most Viewed

Crime & Justice

Ex-AL MP Bodi arrested in Ctg

Star Digital Report
Tue Aug 20, 2024 10:34 PM Last update on: Tue Aug 20, 2024 10:37 PM
Abdur Rahman Bodi
Abdur Rahman Bodi. File photo

Former Awami League lawmaker Abdur Rahman Bodi has been arrested by a team of Rapid Action Battalion.

A Rab team arrested Bodi, a former MP of Cox's Bazar-4 constituency, from Panchlaish of Chattogram tonight, said officials from Rab legal and media wing.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

He was arrested in a attempt to murder case filed with Teknaf Police Station.

On May 3, 2024, Bodi was accused of shooting at a chairman aspirant ahead of the Teknaf Upazila Parishad polls. The incident allegedly took place in Moheshkhali Para area of Whykong union.

On August 16 this year, a case was filed against Bodi, and 32 others on charges of vandalism, looting and attack on businesses in Teknaf.

Bodi was named as the "kingpin" of yaba trafficking on the list prepared by the Department of Narcotics Control.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|অপরাধ ও বিচার

প্রিয় হত্যা মামলা নথিভুক্ত করছে না পুলিশ, ১১ ঘণ্টা ধরে নিউমার্কেট থানায় পরিবার

১৯ জুলাই সায়েন্সল্যাব এলাকায় আইনশৃঙ্খলা বাহিনীর গুলিতে নিহত হন সাংবাদিক তাহির জামান প্রিয়।

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
|রাজনীতি

ক্ষমতার পালাবদলে চাঁদাবাজদের দ্বিমুখী চাপে ঢাকার ‘ময়লাওয়ালারা’

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification