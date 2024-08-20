Ex-AL MP Bodi arrested in Ctg

Former Awami League lawmaker Abdur Rahman Bodi has been arrested by a team of Rapid Action Battalion.

A Rab team arrested Bodi, a former MP of Cox's Bazar-4 constituency, from Panchlaish of Chattogram tonight, said officials from Rab legal and media wing.

He was arrested in a attempt to murder case filed with Teknaf Police Station.

On May 3, 2024, Bodi was accused of shooting at a chairman aspirant ahead of the Teknaf Upazila Parishad polls. The incident allegedly took place in Moheshkhali Para area of Whykong union.

On August 16 this year, a case was filed against Bodi, and 32 others on charges of vandalism, looting and attack on businesses in Teknaf.

Bodi was named as the "kingpin" of yaba trafficking on the list prepared by the Department of Narcotics Control.