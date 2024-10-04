Crime & Justice
UNB, Dhaka
Fri Oct 4, 2024 10:40 AM
Last update on: Fri Oct 4, 2024 11:03 AM

Ex-AL lawmaker Shahidul Islam arrested: DB

Photo: Collected

Detectives of Dhaka Metropolitan Police arrested Shahidul Islam Milon, former Awami League lawmaker from Jashore Sadar constituency, in Dhaka's Gulistan area yesterday.

Talibur Rahman, deputy commissioner (Media) of the DMP, confirmed the matter saying that a detective branch team arrested him from Phulbaria of Dhaka's Gulistan in the afternoon.

Milon, a freedom fighter and also president of Jashore district unit of AL, was taken to Gulshan police station after arrest, he said.

He is accused in several cases over the attacks on the students and people during the mass uprising, the police official said.

