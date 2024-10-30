Ex-agriculture minister Abdus Shahid arrested in Uttara

Former agriculture minister and former lawmaker from Moulvibazar-4 Abdus Shahid was arrested from Uttara last night.

A team of police arrested him from a house at Sector 10, said Hafizur Rahman, officer-in-charge of Uttara West Police Station.

He is accused in several cases filed with Uttara West and other police stations, he told The Daily Star.

In early September, the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) decided to launch an investigation into allegations against Abdus Shahid of abusing power, engaging in various irregularities, and amassing wealth through corruption.