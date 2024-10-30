Ex-agriculture minister Abdus Shahid on 4-day remand

A Dhaka court today placed former agriculture minister Abdus Shahid on a four-day remand in a case filed with the death of a bus driver, Alamgir Hossain, in Dhaka's Uttara area on August 5 during the mass uprising.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Md Sharifur Rahman passed the order after police produced him before the court with a 10-day remand prayer in the case, said a court staffer.

On October 6, Aleya, 50, mother of the victim, filed a murder case with Uttara Paschim Police Station against former prime minister Shiekh Hasina and 287 others.

Shahid, former lawmaker from Moulvibazar-4 and also former chief whip of the Jatiya Sangsad, was arrested from a house at Uttara Sector-10.

In September this year, the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) decided to launch an inquiry against Shahid on charges of abusing power, engaging in various irregularities, and amassing wealth through corruption.

Meanwhile, Dhaka Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Md Ziadur Rahman today granted a two-day remand to Swechchhasebak League central leader Sheikh Jamal in a case filed over the killing of a Jubo Dal leader, Shamim Mia, in Dhaka's Paltan on October 28 last year.

On October 24, Jamal, also former organising secretary of Dhaka Reporters Unity, was produced before the court with a seven-day remand prayer in the case several hours after he was arrested from his Moghbazar residence in Dhaka city.

The court placed Jamal on remand after hearing the remand prayer today, said court sources.

On September 14, Abbas Ali, a former member of JCD central committee, filed a case with Paltan Model Police Station against 704 people, including most AL top leaders and several police officials, and 12,000 unnamed persons over the death of Shamim.