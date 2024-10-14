Crime & Justice
Star Digital Report
Mon Oct 14, 2024 09:03 PM
Last update on: Mon Oct 14, 2024 09:08 PM

Most Viewed

Crime & Justice

Ex-agri minister Razzaque arrested

Star Digital Report
Mon Oct 14, 2024 09:03 PM Last update on: Mon Oct 14, 2024 09:08 PM

Former agriculture minister and Awami League MP of Tangail-1 Abdur Razzaque was arrested in the capital this evening.

Dhaka Metropolitan Police deputy commissioner (media and public relations), in a text message, said the AL presidium member was arrested from city's Eskaton area.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Several cases were filed against him following the fall of Sheikh Hasina's government on August 5 after the students-led mass uprising.

He was not seen in public since Hasina fled to India.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|অপরাধ ও বিচার

সাবেক কৃষিমন্ত্রী আব্দুর রাজ্জাক আটক

ইস্কাটন থেকে তাকে আটক করা হয়।

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

আন্তর্জাতিক অপরাধ ট্রাইব্যুনালের চেয়ারম্যান বিচারপতি গোলাম মর্তূজা মজুমদার

২ ঘণ্টা আগে