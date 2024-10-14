Ex-agri minister Razzaque arrested
Former agriculture minister and Awami League MP of Tangail-1 Abdur Razzaque was arrested in the capital this evening.
Dhaka Metropolitan Police deputy commissioner (media and public relations), in a text message, said the AL presidium member was arrested from city's Eskaton area.
Several cases were filed against him following the fall of Sheikh Hasina's government on August 5 after the students-led mass uprising.
He was not seen in public since Hasina fled to India.
