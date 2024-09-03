Ex-addl SP Abdullahil Kafi being quizzed at DB office

Former Additional Superintendent of Police Abdullahil Kafi, who retired as a Supernumerary Superintendent of Police, is being questioned at the Detective Branch (DB) headquarters. He is now being interrogated in connection with an incident that occurred on August 5 in Ashulia.

A senior DB official, speaking on condition of anonymity, confirmed the development to The Daily Star at 12:30pm.

Kafi was taken to the DB office after being detained at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport last night.