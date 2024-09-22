Ex-addl attorney general Mehedi shown arrested in murder case

Former additional attorney general Barrister Md Mehedi Hasan Chowdhury was shown arrested today in a case filed over the death of garment worker Rubel during the mass protests on August 5.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Mehedi Hasan passed the order after Investigation Officer Md Abdul Malek, an inspector of Adabor Police Station, submitted an application in this regard.

Mehedi is an FIR-named accused in the Rubel murder case.

On August 22, Rafiqul Islam, father of the victim, filed the murder case with Adabor Police Station against former prime minister Sheikh Hasina and 147 others.

In the case statement, the complainant alleged that some of the accused directly or indirectly took part in the attack on hundreds of students, including Rubel, who were protesting at Ring Road in the Adabor area on August 5.

Rubel suffered critical bullet wounds and died at a hospital after two days, the statement said.

Jhenaidah police arrested Mehedi on September 9 when he was trying to cross the border, according to sources at Police Headquarters.

Later, a Jhenaidah court sent him to jail showing him arrested under Section 54 of Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC).

If a person is suspected in any specific allegation, he or she might be arrested under this section.