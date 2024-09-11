Ex-addl attorney general Mehedi, Gazipur AL leader Riaz arrested

Former additional attorney general Barrister Md Mehedi Hasan Chowdhury and Gazipur Metropolitan Awami League Advisory Council member Riaz Mahmud were arrested last night from Jhenaidah.

Jhenaidah police arrested them when they were trying to cross the border, according to sources at Police Headquarters.

They were arrested in two separate cases filed with Adabor Police Station under Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) and Bason Police Station under Gazipur Metropolitan Police (GMP).

Details about the cases could not be known immediately.