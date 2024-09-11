Crime & Justice
UNB, Dhaka
Wed Sep 11, 2024 11:40 AM
Last update on: Wed Sep 11, 2024 11:43 AM

Most Viewed

Crime & Justice

Ex-addl attorney general Mehedi, Gazipur AL leader Riaz arrested

UNB, Dhaka
Wed Sep 11, 2024 11:40 AM Last update on: Wed Sep 11, 2024 11:43 AM
Illustration: Star Digital Graphics

Former additional attorney general Barrister Md Mehedi Hasan Chowdhury and Gazipur Metropolitan Awami League Advisory Council member Riaz Mahmud were arrested last night from Jhenaidah.

Jhenaidah police arrested them when they were trying to cross the border, according to sources at Police Headquarters.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

They were arrested in two separate cases filed with Adabor Police Station under Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) and Bason Police Station under Gazipur Metropolitan Police (GMP).

Details about the cases could not be known immediately.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|বাংলাদেশ

আশুলিয়ায় ২২ পোশাক কারখানা অনির্দিষ্টকালের জন্য বন্ধ

এ ছাড়া, বেশ কয়েকটি কারখানায় কর্মবিরতি পালন করছেন শ্রমিকরা।

৫৬ মিনিট আগে
|যুক্তরাষ্ট্র

প্রেসিডেন্সিয়াল ডিবেটে কমলার কাছে নাস্তানাবুদ ট্রাম্প

২ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification