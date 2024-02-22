Evading Tk 50 lakh by forging documents

28 tonnes of fabric seized in Ctg port

Chattogram Port and Customs authorities intercepted 28 tonnes of fabrics worth Tk 1 crore for presenting counterfeit documents during clearance process on Tuesday night.

The documents indicated that Nazmul Hosiery Private Limited, located in Fatullah Narayanganj, imported a consignment declared as polyester fabrics eligible for duty-free status. However, officials discovered curtain fabrics during inspection, which don't have duty-free status. By doing so, the importers evaded paying Tk 50 lakh.

Noteworthy, there are previous instances of fraud by the same importer, and at least five more of their consignments are awaiting clearance in Dhaka and Chattogram.

Mahmood Trade International, a clearing and forwarding (C&F) agent, submitted the import documents on behalf of the importers on February 19 for the consignment, which came from China.

Rabiul Islam, an employee of Mahmood Trade, was the one who submitted the paperwork. He fled once the shipment was confiscated.

Preparations are underway to file a case at the Bondor Police Station in this regard, said Deputy Commissioner of Custom House AKM Khairul Bashar.

The company has a history of importing commercial items in the name of RMG raw materials, he added.

Contacted, Shafiqul Ahad, the owner of Mahmood Trade International, said, "I am unaware of the matter." He, however, claimed someone else may have misused their company name.