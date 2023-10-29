EU 'deeply saddened' by loss of life, violence in Dhaka

The flag of the European Union.

The European Union and its member states in Dhaka are deeply saddened to see the loss of life and violence on the streets of Dhaka.

In a tweet, it said it is vital that a peaceful way forward for participatory and peaceful elections is found.

The statement comes a day after widespread violence that took place in the city centring the rally of the BNP.

The violence left one policeman and a BNP activist killed and dozens of others, including journalists, injured.