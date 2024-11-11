Eskaton double murder: Ex-AL MP's son Rony’s HC bail stayed

The Supreme Court chamber judge today stayed a High Court order that on November 5 this year granted bail to former Awami League lawmaker Pinu Khan's son Bakhtiar Alam Rony in connection with a double murder case in which he was sentenced to life imprisonment by the trial court.

Justice Md Rezaul Haque, chamber judge of the Appellate Division, passed the order following a petition filed by the state seeking stay on the HC bail order.

The apex court also sent the state's petition to its full bench for further hearing on the matter on Tuesday, Additional Attorney General Mohammad Arshadur Rouf told The Daily Star.

On April 13, 2015, Bakhtiar Alam Rony fired his gun from his car in Dilu Road of New Eskaton, injuring rickshaw-puller Abdul Hakim and auto-rickshaw driver Yakub, who succumbed to their injuries at Dhaka Medical College Hospital on April 15 and April 23 respectively.

Hakim's mother Monowara Begum filed a case with Ramna Police Station in connection with the incident.

On July 21, 2015, detectives pressed murder charges against Rony and cleared his driver from the charges. Rony landed in jail after a Dhaka court on July 2, 2015, rejected his bail petition.

A Dhaka court on January 30, 2019 sentenced Rony to life imprisonment in the case saying that he "deserved the death penalty".