Eriko, Imran split custody of children

The High Court yesterday directed that Japanese citizen Nakano Eriko will get the custody of the eldest and youngest daughters while their Bangladesh-born US citizen father Imran Sharif will get custody of the middle child.

Delivering the verdict on a petition, the HC said Eriko can live in Bangladesh or any other country with her two daughters but she must allow Imran to visit the children.

At the same time, Imran must ensure Eriko's access to their middle child, the HC bench of Justice Mamnoon Rahman said in the verdict.

The HC said it will give details in the full text of verdict later.