Ensure punishment for culprits: locals

Locals yesterday blocked Tangail-Basail road, demanding arrest and punishment for those who killed an HSC graduate in Tangail recently.

Holding a protest rally for two hours in Basail Bus Stand area, they also gave the local administration a seven-day ultimatum to meet the demand.

Later, they withdraw the programme after police assured them of arresting all the accused as soon as possible.

Jijan Hasan Deepta, 18, son of Jahangir Alam from Chakdaha in Sakhipur upazila, succumbed to his injuries at a Dhaka hospital on Friday, nine days after being beaten by a local teen gang in Basail.

Mazharul Amin, officer-in-charge of Basail Police Station, said Deepta's mother filed a case with the police station on January 27, accusing eight named and four unnamed persons.

They have already arrested three persons, said the OC, adding that they are trying to arrest the remaining accused.