‘Ensure justice, provide compensation’

Green orgs on forest official killing

Environmentalists in a Dhaka rally yesterday demanded punishment for forest official Sazzaduzzaman's killers and compensation for his family.

The rally, organised by 23 environmental and civic groups including Bangladesh Poribesh Andolon (BAPA), Bangladesh Environmental Lawyers Association (BELA), and Foresters Association of Bangladesh, was held in front of the Forest Department in Agargaon.

"I will never get my brother back, but I want the assurance that none has to die like him," said Kamruzzaman Kajol, Sazzaduzzaman's elder brother.

Ahmed Kamruzzaman Majumdar, joint secretary of BAPA, placed five key demands including, treatment for injured forest officials, ensuring a safe workplace for them, and taking necessary steps to prevent such incidents.

Syeda Rizwana Hasan, chief executive of BELA and Alamgir Kabir, BAPA's general secretary, spoke at the event among others.

A dump truck carrying stolen earth from a reserve forest crushed Sazzaduzzaman, 30, a beat officer from Dochhari Forest Beat under Cox's Bazar South Forest Division, to death while he tried to stop the vehicle on March 30 in Cox's Bazar.