Enhanced security at Eidgahs, no threat of militant attacks: Rab chief

Director General of Rapid Action Battalion (Rab) M Khurshid Hossain today said extensive intelligence analysis and cyber monitoring have revealed no threats of militant attacks during the upcoming Eid-ul-Fitr celebrations.

Speaking to the press after a thorough inspection of the National Eidgah ground, the Rab chief detailed the exhaustive security preparations made to ensure the peaceful observance of Eid prayers across the country.

Among the deployed assets, Khurshid Hossain highlighted the round-the-clock presence of dog squads and bomb disposal units at the National Eidgah and other prayer venues.

He also noted that Rab's elite commando teams are on standby to swiftly address any potential attacks or disruptive activities.

To further bolster security measures, Khurshid revealed that an increased number of Rab personnel have been strategically stationed in various regions. These units are supported by a robust infrastructure including control rooms, striking reserves, and both foot and mobile patrols.

Additionally, checkpoints are being established with a dual focus on security and minimising inconvenience to those traveling for the holiday.

The implementation of CCTV monitoring and the strategic placement of checkpoints underscore the Rab's comprehensive approach to safeguarding the Eid-ul-Fitr celebrations.