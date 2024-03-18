Encroachment on Kuakata canal: A bad situation to turn worse

Residents of Kuakata Municipality in Patuakhali district have expressed concerns over construction of a new structure that they allege is encroaching on a vital canal. The structure, a large tin-shed house, is reportedly being built by an individual named Ali Haider on a newly-constructed box-culvert at Kuakata canal, potentially restricting water flow .

A local gang has already grabbed both banks of the canal, leaving it shrunken over time. The west side of Kuakata canal has been filled up and taken over by some squatters, while a fish enclosure has been made on the east side.

The new structure on the canal will further add to its woes, said locals. The construction work has not stopped even though the Kuakata Municipality authorities, local land officials and upazila administration have been informed in this regard.

Contacted, Ali Haider admitted to have occupied the canal and culvert for building the house.

"There will be no problem with the flow of water. Drainage through culverts will not be affected. The municipal councillors, mayor and land office are aware in this regard," he claimed.

Md Taibur Rahman, councilor of Ward-2 said, "The canal has been encroached by some influentials in numerous ways, including construction of this house. Encroachment cannot be prevented as land officials do not take initiative to protect the canal," said Md Taibur Rahman, councilor of Ward-2.

Contacted, ANM Muradul Islam, assistant land officer of Mahipur union, said he was unaware about the matter and higher authorities will be informed in this regard after inquiry.

Kuakata Municipality mayor Anwar Hossain Howladar also said the same.

"Action will be taken after inquiry over the matter," he added.

Contacted, Kalapara UNO Md Jahangir Hossain said the union land officer has been instructed to take action in this regard.