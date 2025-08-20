Encroachers turn river into private fish farms

Once a vital waterway for boats, fishing and irrigation, the Huji River flowing through Dema union in Bagerhat Sadar upazila has been reduced to a series of private fish enclosures.

Locals said the river has been grabbed for years by politically powerful groups. Despite repeated eviction drives, the encroachers returned within months and rebuilt dams across the river.

Residents alleged that since 2009, at least 20 to 25 leaders of the Awami League and their associate organisations blocked sections of the river to cultivate shrimp and carp. The obstruction of its natural flow has caused waterlogging, loss of farmland and ecological damage.

Locals also alleged that in recent times, BNP members and villagers have also taken over stretches of the river.

During a government project in 2019 to dredge small rivers, canals and reservoirs, 8.5 kilometres of the Huji River was earmarked for excavation. But under pressure from influential groups, only 6.5 kilometres were dredged.

"Cross-dams made of nets and bamboo have stopped the current under Khegoraghat bridge. At least four more places have been divided up the same way," said Kashimpur villager Jalil Sheikh.

"We have lost our river to whichever party rules. Even touching its water has become forbidden for us, let alone fishing," said local resident Soleman Hawlader.

Rahaman Sheikh, an elderly villager, added: "I once rowed boats and caught fish here. Now it feels like a crime to step near the water. This is no river anymore, it is private property."

Sheikh Nizam Uddin, BNP president of ward 3 in Dema union, admitted that his party's members as well as locals are now involved. "Awami League leaders grabbed the river before. Today some BNP members and villagers are doing the same. But the river should remain free for all. I am not involved," he said.

Abu Raihan Mohammad Al-Biruni, executive engineer of the Water Development Board in Bagerhat, said: "We dredged the river with support from the upazila administration about two years ago and evicted encroachers then. But illegal occupation has returned. Steps will be taken again."

Sadar UNO SM Mustafizur Rahman said, "I have already instructed the union parishad administrator to investigate the matter and submit a detailed report. After receiving it, action will be taken."