Encroachers cut Buriganga’s length by 16km

Finds study, urges government to restore the river

A 16-kilometre stretch of the Buriganga has been illegally occupied amid inaction by the authorities, according to a study released yesterday.

There is flowing water on just 25 kilometres of the river, says the study conducted by National Geographic Society, Drik Picture Library, and Riverine People.

The 16km part, which is not marked by demarcation pillars, has been lost to encroachment by several real estate developers and locals.

There are also neighbourhoods and farmlands on part of the land that used to be the riverbed.

With the use of modern technology, the researchers concluded that the actual length of the Buriganga is 41 km, from its source at the Dhaleshwari river in Hazratpur area to Jajira, where the river meets the Turag, said Sheikh Rokon, who led the team of researchers.

In 2005, Bangladesh Water Development Board (BWDB) mentioned in a book that the Buriganga is 45km long, but in 2011, the Bangladesh Water Development Board reduced the length to 29km, said Rokon, secretary general of Riverine People.

The study titled Restoring Buriganga was released yesterday at the Drik Gallery.

"Influential people are filling up rivers due to the negligence of government agencies," Rokon said.

Dissolved oxygen levels in Buriganga water fall below 3 mg/litre in summer, below 2 mg/litre in autumn and spring, and below 1 mg/litre in winter, which renders the river virtually lifeless, according to the study.

A minimum of 5 mg/litre of dissolved oxygen is required for aquatic life, says the study.

The researchers analysed satellite images from 1990, 2000, 2010, and 2020 and found a significant decrease in vegetation along the river.

There has been a reduction in water bodies connected to the river. There are factories and commercial establishments in those areas now, said the study.

Out of the 1,092 boundary pillars, 718 are broken, and 114 are missing.

There are eight government projects worth TK 3,294 crore for restoration of the Buriganga, but the result is not visible yet. It urged the government

to restore the river.