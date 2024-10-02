Eminent citizens demand probe into deaths in Khagrachhari, Rangamati in September

A group of 44 citizens and rights activists have called for a transparent and impartial investigation into the deaths of four indigenous individuals following violent clashes in Khagrachhari and Rangamati on September 18.

They also demanded swift legal action against those responsible for the violence.

In a joint statement, the group outlined several key demands, including compensation for the families of the four victims and those whose homes and shops were looted and burned during the clashes.

They also called for an immediate end to any state support for anti-indigenous groups in the hill areas, which they say is essential for maintaining peace.

The statement further urged the government to implement a time-bound roadmap for the full enforcement of the Chittagong Hill Tracts Accord, developed in consultation with all relevant stakeholders. This is seen as crucial for building a more inclusive and discrimination-free Bangladesh.

The activists also called for the home ministry to organise a roundtable discussion with representatives from the indigenous community and civil society to prevent further violence.

The group emphasised the need for immediate implementation of any recommendations resulting from this dialogue to ensure lasting peace in the region.

The violence erupted on September 18 in Pankhaya Para, Khagrachhari, when Mohammad Mamun, 30, was killed by a mob over allegations of motorcycle theft. His wife later filed a case against three Bangalis and other unidentified individuals.

The following day, clashes in Dighinala between Bangalis and indigenous people resulted in the deaths of Junan Chakma, 20, Dhananjay Chakma, 50, and Rubel Chakma, 20, as well as the burning of 37 indigenous homes and shops.

On September 20, more violence broke out in Rangamati, leading to the beating to death of 17-year-old Anik Chakma. Despite video evidence, no arrests have been made, the statement noted.

The activists expressed concern that on September 21, three interim government advisers, including the home affairs adviser, visited Khagrachhari and Rangamati but did not meet with the victims' families or visit the affected areas.

Despite assurances that the perpetrators would be brought to justice, no arrests have been made.

The signatories of the statement include prominent figures such as Sultana Kamal, human rights activist and former caretaker government adviser; Khushi Kabir, coordinator of Nijera Kori; senior advocate ZI Khan Panna; and Iftekharuzzaman, executive director of Transparency International Bangladesh (TIB).

The statement also raised concerns over historical and systemic discrimination faced by indigenous communities in the hill districts, particularly in matters of security and justice, which it said contradicts the government's stated objectives.