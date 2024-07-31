Embezzling Tk 4.20cr: Four get 10 years in jail

A Dhaka court today sentenced four people, including three former officials of Sonali Bank Ltd, to 10 years in jail in a case filed over misappropriating of Tk 4.20 crore from the bank in 1998.

The convicts are Md Azhar Hossain and Md Zahirul Haque Chowdhury, former principal officers of Sonali Bank's Baitul Mukarram branch, Md Nazim Uddin, cashier of the same branch, and one Manik Miah.

Judge Abul Kashem of Dhaka Special Judge Court-1 handed down the verdict in the presence of Nazim and Manik.

Azhar and Zahirul went into hiding after getting bail from the court on the case.

The judge fined them Tk 6.5 crore proportionately, in default of which they will have to serve one year more in jail.

The convicts will have to pay the fine within August 30 in favour of the state, in default the government can realise the fine by selling their moveable and immovable properties, said the judge.

The punishment of the fugitives will be effective from the day of their arrest or surrender, said the judge in his judgement.

Earlier, the prosecution and the defence completed their arguments.

The court recorded statements of 12 prosecution witnesses, including the complainant of the case.

According to the case statement, it was alleged that the accused, in collusion with others, sanctioned a loan of Tk 4,200,7,420 in favour of Manik Miah who owns a fake business firm on March 31, 1998. Later they had misappropriated all the money.

Following the incident, ASM Abdul Matin, assistant general manager of the branch, filed a case against them with Motijheel Police Station in this regard.

After an investigation, the Anti-Corruption Commission submitted a charge sheet against them on June 21, 2009. The court framed charges against them on August 26, 2010.