Embezzling Tk 248cr: WASA's ex-revenue inspector sent to jail

A Dhaka court today sent Dhaka WASA's former revenue inspector Md Habib Ullah Bhuiyan to jail in a case filed over embezzling Tk 248.55 crore.

Judge Mohammed Ash-Shams Joglul Hossain of Dhaka Metropolitan Senior Special Judge's Court passed the order after Habib surrendered before the court and filed a petition with it, seeking bail in the case, said Amir Hossain, court inspector of Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC).

On May 10 last year, ACC Assistant Director Ashiqur Rahman filed the case with its integrated district office in Dhaka, accusing Dhaka Wasa former revenue inspectors -- Miah Md Mizanur Rahman and Habib -- and its computer operator (outsourcing) Naimul Hasan.

The case statement said the accused, abusing their powers in collaboration with each other, withdrew and embezzled nearly Tk248.55 crores.

The other accused are absconding.