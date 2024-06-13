Embezzling Tk 152cr: Court issues travel ban on ex-VAT official

A Dhaka court today issued a travel ban on Waheeda Rahman Choudhury, former commissioner of large taxpayers' unit (LTU) of value-added tax (VAT) of the National Board of Revenue (NBR), in a case filed on charges of embezzling money by causing losses amounting to Tk 152 crore to the state through misuse of power.

Judge Mohammad Ash-Shams Joglul Hossain of Dhaka Metropolitan Senior Special Judge's Court passed the order after ACC's Assistant Director Md Shah Alam Sheikh, also the investigation officer of the case, submitted an application in this regard.

ACC Public Prosecutor Mahmud Hossain Jahangir confirmed it to The Daily Star.

In the petition, the IO said, following the case, there is a chance that Waheeda might leave the country to avoid arrest. If she leaves the country the investigation will be hampered. So, a travel ban is needed, said the IO.

After the hearing, the judge directed the police authorities to send the order sheet to the Chief of the Special Branch (Immigration) to take further steps in this regard.

Earlier on June 11, Md Shah Alam Sheikh filed the case with its integrated district office in Dhaka-1.

Waheeda is now on Post Retirement Leave (PRL).

According to the case statement, Waheeda waived four mobile phone operators' unpaid interest of Tk 152 crore.

Of the amount, Grameenphone Limited was exempted from paying Tk 58,64,88,697 in six files, Banglalink Digital Communication Limited Tk57,88,53,051 in seven files, Robi Axiata Tk14,94,16,688, and Airtel Bangladesh Limited Tk20,53,30,952.

The case was filed against accused Waheeda under Section 218/409 of the Bangladesh Penal Code and Section 5(2) of the Corruption Prevention Act of 1947 for causing financial losses to the government through misuse of power and breach of trust of the government by waiving Tk152,00,89,390 in 16 files through her sole decisions, violating the laws with dishonest intentions.

A report submitted by a three-member probe committee led by National Board of Revenue (NBR) member Hossain Ahmed also found the veracity of the allegations against Waheeda Rahman Choudhury.