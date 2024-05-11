Embezzling money promising jobs: 2 constables suspended

Two police constables has been suspended on charge of embezzling money promising jobs in police force.

They are Shahidul Islam and Tanjila Akter, who were posted at Madaripur, says a press release sent by Police Headquarters.

The suspensions came a victim Ratan Das of the district's sadar upazila lodged a written complaint to the SP office against them.

In the complaint, he alleged that the two constables embezzled money from him promising jobs in the police force in December, 2022.

The SP of Madaripur suspended them on April 9 as primary investigation found the allegation true, it added. End