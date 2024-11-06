Elderly woman found murdered at her home

Her son says ornaments, cash looted by killers

The body of a woman was recovered from a house at Pirojpur's Nesarabad upazila yesterday afternoon.

Locals said that gold ornaments and cash were looted from the house.

The victim is Shefali Begum, 70, of Sutiakathi village, said Md Boni Amin, officer-in-charge of Nesarabad Police Station.

According to locals, Shefali lived with her two sons and their families. They said when Shefali was home alone in the morning, criminals entered her house and killed her. Then they looted gold ornaments and cash from the house.

Returning from the madrasa around 1:00pm, one of her grandchildren found her body on the bed and began screaming.

Later, neighbours took her to a local private clinic, where duty doctors declared her dead.

Shefali's son Badal said the killers looted around eight bhori of gold ornaments and cash worth around Tk 1 lakh from the house.

OC Boni Amin said they are investigating the matter. Police are trying to identify and arrest the perpetrators.