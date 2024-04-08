Elderly woman dies in stampede during zakat distribution

An elderly woman died in a stampede during a zakat distribution programme in Rajbari Sadar upazila last morning.

The deceased was identified as Banu Bibi, 65, wife of the late Abdul Gofur Sardar of Gangaprosadpur village.

Every year, Haji Delwar Hossain, a resident of Bhavanipur village, organises a Zakat distribution programme for those in need.

He started donating clothes and money around 7:00am at a pandal (bamboo shed) built next to his house for the programme.

People started arriving there early in the morning and formed queues for the zakat. At one point when people began pushing and shoving the woman fell on the ground and was seriously injured after being trampled on.

She was rescued and sent to Rajbari Sadar Hospital, where an on-duty doctor declared her dead.

Haji Delwar Hossain said he had asked for some police personnel from the Sadar thana to keep order but to no avail.

Assistant Superintendent of Police (Sadar Circle) Iftekharuzzaman, said, "A mobile police team was sent to the spot but the accident happened before they could arrived."