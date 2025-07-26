Elderly woman 'beaten' to death over land dispute in Lalmonirhat

An 85-year-old woman was beaten to death allegedly by her relatives over a land dispute in Lalmonirhat's Aditmari upazila today.

At least four members of her family were also injured in the incident and later admitted to Aditmari Upazila Health Complex, according to locals.

The deceased has been identified as Achhiya Bewa from Uttar Gobdha Kaimari village of Durakpur union.

The victim's son, Dalil Uddin, claimed, "We have three bighas of land, including our homestead. Our cousins Atiar Rahman and Matiar Rahman have long been trying to unlawfully claim ownership of 40 decimals of that land. Several village arbitrations were held, but they ignored the outcomes."

According to Dalil, their cousins had come with a tractor this morning and began ploughing the land forcefully.

"When my elderly mother and some of us tried to stop them, they and their men attacked us. They beat my mother and pushed her to the ground. She died on the spot," he said.

According to locals, Achhiya Bewa and her two sons were in possession of the land for many years. Despite several village arbitration attempts, the accused refused to comply and tried to take over the land by force.

Ali Akbar, officer-in-charge of Aditmari Police Station, said, "We recovered the body and sent it to Lalmonirhat Sadar Hospital morgue for autopsy. Prima facie, it appears that she died after being pushed to the ground following a beating."

He added that no case had been filed yet, but the victim's family was preparing to lodge one.