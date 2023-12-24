Crime & Justice
Star Digital Report
Sun Dec 24, 2023 08:33 PM
Last update on: Sun Dec 24, 2023 08:36 PM

Most Viewed

Crime & Justice

Elderly Rohingya man shot dead in Teknaf

Star Digital Report
Sun Dec 24, 2023 08:33 PM Last update on: Sun Dec 24, 2023 08:36 PM
A Rohingya camp. File photo

An elderly Rohingya man was shot dead at a refugee camp in Teknaf upazila of Cox's Bazar last night.

The deceased, Abul Faiz, 65, was a resident of Block C at the Noyapara camp, reports our Cox's Bazar staff correspondent.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Faiz's son Ismail had previous enmity with some Rohingya criminals, said Teknaf Police Station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Muhammad Osman Gani.

"Criminals ambushed Ismail when he and his ailing father were returning home from a hospital adjacent to the camp around 11:00pm."

They shot at Ismail but missed, critically wounding his father, the OC added.

When Faiz was taken to Teknaf Upazila Health Complex, doctors declared him dead on arrival, confirmed Irfan Yusuf, a doctor at the hospital.

OC Osman said the victim's body was sent to Cox's Bazar Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy. "Police are taking necessary legal action in this regard."

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
পিএসসি, সরকারি কর্ম কমিশন, বাংলাদেশ পাবলিক সার্ভিস কমিশন,
|সরকারি চাকরি

৪৩তম বিসিএস: মন্ত্রণালয়ের চাহিদায় ৪০৪টি পদ বাড়ছে, ফল হতে পারে এ মাসেই

এবার ক্যাডার ও নন-ক্যাডার পদের ফলাফল একইসঙ্গে প্রকাশের সিদ্ধান্ত নিয়েছে বিপিএসসি।

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
|দ্বাদশ জাতীয় সংসদ নির্বাচন

নির্বাচন বর্জনকারীদের নেতৃত্বের গুণাবলীর অভাব রয়েছে: পররাষ্ট্রমন্ত্রী

৩ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification