Elderly man’s body found underneath bridge

Police recovered the body of a 61-year-old man's body from underneath a bridge in the Nakaihat area on the Gobindaganj-Gaibandha road yesterday.

The body was recovered around 11:30am.

The deceased was identified as Dhirendranath Saha, of Choto Narayanpur village in the upazila, confirmed Gobindaganj Police Station Officer-in-Charge Shamsul Alam Shah.

The process of filing a case over the matter is underway, added the police official.

According to his family, he went missing a few days ago, and a case was filed at the police station on Friday, said the OC.

