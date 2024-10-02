Elderly man killed by wife, daughter in Brahmanbaria

An elderly man has been killed reportedly by his wife and daughter over a family dispute in Brahmanbaria's Bancharampur upazila.

The deceased is Arun Mia, 70, of Fardabad village, reports our district correspondent quoting Brahmanbaria Additional Superintendent of Police (Admin) Md Iqbal Hossain.

Police this morning arrested the victim's wife, Momena Begum, 50, and daughter, Lucky Akter, 27, in connection with the murder, the additional SP said at a press conference at the Brahmanbaria SP office today.

He said police also recovered the dismembered body parts from a septic tank in Fordabad village around 10:00pm last night.

According to police, Arun Mia married Momena Begum after his first wife passed away 35 years ago.

Arun has a son, Lutfur Rahman Rubel, from his previous marriage.

According to locals, the couple had been experiencing marital problems for years. Arun and Momena are parents to two sons and a daughter.

According to them, Arun Mia moved to Gazipur to live with his son Rubel in 2017.

However, a few months ago, he moved back to his village home to live with Momena after they reconciled.

Arun went missing on September 27, prompting his son Rubel to file a general diary at Bancharampur Model Police Station on September 30.

According to police, a quarrel broke out between Arun Mia and Momena Begum over family matters. At one point during the altercation, Arun was struck on the head with a sharp object.

Following the incident, Momena, along with her daughter Lucky, dismembered his body into 11 pieces and disposed of those in a nearby septic tank wrapped in polythene bags.

On Tuesday night, locals discovered the body parts while investigating a foul odour coming from the septic tank.

Later, police recovered Arun's dismembered body parts.

The deceased's son Rubel has filed a murder case against Momena and Lucky with Bancharampur Model Police Station today.