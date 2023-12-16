Crime & Justice
Our Correspondent, Narayanganj
Sat Dec 16, 2023 12:00 AM
Last update on: Sat Dec 16, 2023 12:00 AM

Elderly man found dead

A man was found dead in his rented flat in Chitashal Nurbag area of Narayanganj's Fatullah upazila, where he had been living with his only son since his wife died five months ago.

Abdur Razzak, 50, a mason by trade, was discovered dead yesterday with his hands and feet tied by his son, Md Akash, 22, who had returned home in the morning from spending the night at a friend's house.

The victim had injury marks on his head; police initially believed it to be murder, said Nure Azam, officer-in-charge of Fatullah Police Station.

