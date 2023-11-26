Elderly man dies after assault by local youths

A 70-year-old man died after being assaulted by a group of local youths in the capital's Kadamtali area after complaining about them causing disturbances near his home.

The incident took place at C Block of Rayerbagh's Merajnagar area yesterday around noon.

Abdur Rahim Khan was taken to Dhaka Medical College Hospital in an unconscious state. The doctors then declared him dead around 2:30pm, said DMCH Police Outpost in-charge Inspector Bachchu Mia.

Rakibul Islam, son of the deceased, said that there was an empty field in front of their house where some local youths regularly hang out and consume drugs. Yesterday, some boys were hanging out in front of the house and making ruscus. When he asked them not to make so much noise, they allegedly beat him.

"Later, my father came out of the house and tried to stop them. Three youths named Abdullah, Elias, and Siam punched my father in the chest and pushed him to the ground. My father fell unconscious on the road," Rakibul said.

Rahim was first taken to Rayerbagh Islamia Hospital. From there, he was shifted to DMCH.

Hiron Moy, inspector (investigation) of Kadmatli Police Station, told The Daily Star that they detained three youths in this connection.

"We heard that they slapped and punched the victim during an altercation. He was a heart patient. The cause of the death will be ascertained after a post-mortem report," he added.