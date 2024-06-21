Elderly couple murdered at Jatrabari home

Police say it was a planned killing, motive not clear yet

An elderly couple were hacked to death at their residence at Momenbagh in the capital's Jatrabari area yesterday morning.

The deceased were identified as Shafiqur Rahman, 62, a retired driver of Janata Bank, and his wife, Farida Yasmin, 55.

Their son, Al Amin Emon, is a sub-inspector in the Special Branch of police. He joined the force in 2021.

Police recovered Shafiqur's body from the ground floor of the four-storey building and Farida's body from a bedroom on the first floor around 6:00am, Inspector (Operations) Ohidur Haque Mamun of Jatrabari Police Station told The Daily Star.

The bodies of both victims had multiple injuries inflicted by sharp weapons, the inspector added.

Emon said his parents lived with him on the first floor, and the second and third floors were rented out.

On Wednesday, Emon went to their village in Feni's Dagonbhuiyan, while his wife went to her father's house in Jatrabari's Matuail.

According to Emon, it was his father's routine to wake up at 4:00am every day, switch on the water pump, and perform the Fajr prayer at a local mosque.

Yesterday morning, his father went to the ground floor to switch on the water pump as usual. The killers, who were already there, first hacked his father to death in the garage, then went up to the first floor and hacked his mother, who was asleep at the time, before escaping through the roof.

Bloody footprints were spotted up to the fourth floor, police said.

As the underground water tank at Shafiqur's house started overflowing, neighbours went to notify someone at the building.

When a tenant from the third floor came down to switch off the water pump, he found Shafiqur lying in a pool of blood on one side of the garage. She called the neighbours for help and then dialed 999 to report the incident.

The police found the key to the main gate of the building with Shafiqur. The building can however be accessed by jumping over the back boundary wall.

Emon said the killers ransacked the almirahs, but no valuables were missing. His laptop, which was inside an almirah, was found on the bed.

He went on to say that they didn't have any enmity with any neighbours, but had a land dispute in their village.

Meanwhile, the bodies of the victims were sent to Dhaka Medical College Hospital morgue for autopsy.

Speaking to reporters, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Wari division) Iqbal Hossain said the modus operandi suggests that this was a planned murder. "It's not a case of theft or robbery."

"The killers inflicted many blows to Shafiqur's neck and head to ensure his death. Nothing was missing from the house. The killers tried to pass it off as a robbery."

He said the double murder could have occurred due to previous enmity or family enmity.