Ekramul killing: Ex-AL MP Bodi shown arrested, sent to jail

The International Crimes Tribunal-1 today sent former Awami League lawmaker Abdur Rahman Bodi to jail after showing him arrested in connection with the killing of Teknaf municipality councillor Ekramul Haque.

Bodi was produced before the tribunal in connection with the murder. He was previously arrested in another case.

Earlier, Ekram's family filed a complaint with the chief prosecutor's office, implicating several individuals, including Bodi over the murder.

Ekramul, a three-time councillor, Awami League member, and former president of Teknaf Jubo League, was killed in a reported gunfight with members of the Rapid Action Battalion at Noakhalipara on the Teknaf Marine Drive Road in Cox's Bazar on the night of May 26, 2018. The incident occurred during a nationwide anti-narcotics operation.