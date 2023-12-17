Eighth grader beaten to death in Dhaka

An eighth grader was beaten to death in the capital's Badda area yesterday afternoon by a senior student following an altercation over "disturbance" during an examination.

The deceased was identified as Salman Khan, 16, a student of class VIII at Badda International School and College in Moynarbagh area of North Badda.

Yasin Gazi, officer-in-charge of Badda Police Station, said the deceased allegedly disturbed a ninth grader student of the school, Rasel, during an exam on Wednesday.

Following the incident, Rasel called Salman near Moynarbagh Jame Mosque around 3:30pm yesterday and beat him with iron rod.

Salman was rushed to Dhaka Medical College Hospital where doctors declared him dead.

The OC said they have detained Rasel in connection with the incident.