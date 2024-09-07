Eight held with arms, ammunition in Cox’s Bazar

At least eight people were arrested with arms and ammunition during the joint forces' drive in Sadar upazila of Cox's Bazar early yesterday.

The arrestees are Kalim Ullah, 34, Md Khorshed Alam, 37, Md Hasan Sharif Laden, 20, Md Shaheen, 23, Md Mizan, 20, Abdul Malek, 48, Abdul Hai, 24 and Abdul Aziz, 25.

They were arrested from PM Khali union of the upazila around 3:00am, said Rab-15 Senior Assistant Director (Law & Media) Abul Kalam Chowdhury.

Tipped off, a team of joint forces raided two houses in the area and arrested them, said the Rab official.

A large amount of local and foreign arms and ammunition were recovered in the drive that lasted for five hours, he said.

Legal action is being taken against the arrestees, he added.