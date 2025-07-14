Eight former cops indicted for Chankharpool killings during July uprising

The International Crimes Tribunal-1 (ICT-1) today framed charges against eight members of the police force, including former Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) commissioner Habibur Rahman, in a case over the killing of six people in Chankharpool during last year's July uprising.

The three-member tribunal, led by Justice Golam Mortuza Mozumder, set August 10 for the prosecution's opening statement and August 11 for recording witness testimonies.

Among the accused, four were produced before the court. They are Arshad Hossain, former inspector (operations) of Shahbagh Police Station; and constables Sujon, Imaz Hossain, and Nasirul Islam.

Asked whether they would plead guilty, all four denied the charges, claiming the allegations were false and asserting their demand for justice.

The remaining accused -- Sudip Kumar Chakraborty, former DMP joint commissioner; Shah Alam Mohammad Akhtarul Islam, former additional deputy commissioner; and Mohammad Imrul, former assistant commissioner of DMP's Ramna Zone -- are currently absconding.