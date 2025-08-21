Eight Bangladeshis arrested at Jashore border while entering India illegally

Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) arrested eight Bangladeshis, including a suspected human trafficker, when they were illegally crossing into India through Sharsha border in Jashore last night.

The arrestees are Fahima Khatun, 20, Momina Begum, 30, Jannatul Ferdous, 39, Orpana Biswas, 34, Sadhana Biswas, 45, Subash Biswas, 40, and Pito Biswas, 52, and Habibur Rahman 30. They hailed from different districts, BGB sources said.

Initially, Habibur was identified as a human trafficker, said Lieutenant Colonel Mohammad Khurshid Anwar, commanding officer of 21 BGB Battalion.

A case was filed against all the eight individuals with Sharsha Police Station this morning.

Acting on intelligence that a trafficker was transporting seven people — five women and two men — into India through Goga village on his private auto-rickshaw, a BGB patrol team launched an operation, said Lieutenant Colonel Khurshid Anwar.

Sensing the presence of BGB personnel, the group attempted to flee but was detained by the patrol team. Later, they were handed over to Sharsha Police Station, the BGB official added.

Lt Col Khurshid said that to curb illegal border crossings, BGB has intensified vigilance and patrols along the frontier and has been urging local residents to remain alert and extend cooperation.