Eight arrested over clashes at CU

FILE PHOTO: Students of Chittagong University rush inside the campus through Gate No-2 to take shelter as locals hurl brickbats at them during fresh clashes on August 31, after an overnight confrontation. Photo: Rajib Raihan

Police, in an overnight drive, arrested eight people in connection with the attack on Chittagong University students during the clashes with villagers on August 31 that left at least 240 people injured.

Additional Superintendent of Police (District Special Branch) of Chattogram Md Rasel confirmed The Daily Star.

Among the arrestees, names of Imran Hossain, Hasan, and Rasel were mentioned in the First Information Report (FIR), while five others were identified during the investigation, police said.

"Police are working to identify the masked attackers," the police official added.

At least 240 people were injured during two rounds of clashes between villagers and students. The violence was triggered by an alleged assault on a female student on Saturday night and escalated further on Sunday.

Currently, 14 students are undergoing treatment in three hospitals in the port city. Of them, two remain in the ICU.

Abdur Rahim, deputy registrar (Security) of CU, yesterday filed an attempted murder case with Hathazari Police Station, naming 95 accused, said Abu Mohammed Kawsar Hossain, officer-in-charge (OC) of the station.

He lodged the case accusing 1,095 people, including activists of the banned Chhatra League, over the clash.