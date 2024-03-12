Editors’ Council slams jailing of journalist for seeking info

Expressing deep concern, the Editors' Council yesterday condemned the jailing of a journalist in Sherpur for seeking information.

The Council also noted that the rising trend of such actions against media employees is squeezing the space for free and independent journalism.

According to a statement by the editors' body, Shafiuzzaman Rana, the Nakla correspondent for Bangla daily Desh Rupantor, applied to the office of the Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) for information about the computers and laptops purchased under the Annual Development Programme (ADP).

Subsequently on March 5, an altercation ensued after the journalist was not provided with the information. The UNO then set up a mobile court and sent him to jail for six months, the Council said.

His bail was delayed by late submission of documents, it added.

"The usual tendency of government officials to flaunt their power has been manifested through sending a journalist to jail by setting up a mobile court. The procedure of getting bail is being deliberately prolonged, though it is the minimum legal rights in case of any offence," reads the statement issued by Editors' Council President Mahfuz Anam and General Secretary Dewan Hanif Mahmud on its behalf.

Mobile courts have the arbitrary power to punish an accused without giving them any scope to defend themselves. And the executive magistrate then can send the accused to jail after a one-sided interrogation. As a result, after being arrestedunder the Mobile Court Act, a person inevitably lands in jail, said the statement.

"The use of the act against media employees must be stopped for the sake of free speech and free media. We demand an immediate end to the use of this law against media and journalists," the statement added.

The Editors' Council also demanded actions against those who grossly misused this law out of vengeance and for their personal interest.

"We believe that the Information Commission, which visited Sherpur, will unearth the fact through investigation."