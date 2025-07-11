Economist Barkat held in graft case

Economist Prof Abul Barkat was arrested in the capital last night in a case filed with the Anti-Corruption Commission.

Dhaka Metropolitan Police's Detective Branch arrested him around 11:30pm at his home on Dhanmondi Road-3 .

"As per Anti-Corruption Commission's request, the DB team conducted a drive and arrested him," Mohammad Nasirul Islam, joint commissioner (South) of DMP DB told The Daily Star.

"We will hand him over to ACC tomorrow morning," he added.

Prof Abul Barkat is a former chairman of the state-owned Janata Bank PLC.

In February, the ACC filed a case alleging that during his tenure as chairman, Abul Barkat was involved in loan fraud involving AnonTex Group, a ready-made garments company, resulting in the embezzlement of Tk 297 crore from Janata Bank.

The case names 23 individuals as accused, including Abul Barkat, former Janata Bank director Jamal Uddin Ahmed, and former Bangladesh Bank governor Atiur Rahman.

Atiur was the BB governor from 2005 to 2015.

Barkat, former president of the Bangladesh Economic Association and a faculty member at Dhaka University, was appointed chairman of Janata Bank on September 9, 2009, for a three-year term.

He served two consecutive terms, completing five years in the position before stepping down in September 2014.

Earlier, the ACC investigated the same incident of money embezzlement and closed the case in 2022, citing a lack of evidence against the accused.