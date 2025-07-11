Economist Abul Barkat held in corruption case

Crime & Justice
Star Online Report
Fri Jul 11, 2025 12:27 AM
Last update on: Fri Jul 11, 2025 12:32 AM

Prof Abul Barkat

Economist Prof Abul Barkat was arrested in the capital last night in a case filed with the Anti-Corruption Commission.

Dhaka Metropolitan Police's Detective Branch arrested him around 11:30pm from his residence on Road 3 in Dhanmondi, DMP DB Joint Commissioner (South) Mohammad Nasirul Islam told The Daily Star today.

"ACC gave us the requisition, based on which the DB team conducted a drive and arrested him," he said.

"We will hand him over to ACC tomorrow morning," he added.

Prof Abul Barkat was a chairman of state-owned Janata Bank PLC.

