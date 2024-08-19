Crime & Justice
Star Digital Report
Mon Aug 19, 2024 06:42 PM
Last update on: Mon Aug 19, 2024 06:48 PM

Crime & Justice

East West Media Group's office vandalised in Bashundhara

Star Digital Report
Mon Aug 19, 2024 06:42 PM Last update on: Mon Aug 19, 2024 06:48 PM
Photo: Daily Sun

Unidentified miscreants vandalised the East West Media Group's office in Bashundhara residential area today.

They also assaulted a female journalist.

At around 2:45pm, the group entered the media house chanting slogans, reported Daily Sun, a concern of East West Media Group.

The miscreants first entered the Radio Capital office and vandalised doors, window panes, laptops, computers and broadcasting machinery.

A female journalist was also attacked. She was rescued by her colleagues. She sustained minor injuries.

Later, the attackers vandalised a number of cars and motorcycles parked inside the media complex.

East West Media Group PLC is a media conglomerate in Bangladesh and a subsidiary of Bashundhara Group.

The media complex houses two Bangla dailies, Kaler Kantho and Bangladesh Pratidin; an English daily, Daily Sun; an online news portal, banglanews24.com; a television news channel, News 24, and T Sports, a Bengali-language sports television channel.

